Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tosun vows to help motivate Gomes as Everton midfielder begins injury recovery

By Matt Dorman
Andre Gomes

Liverpool, November 5: Cenk Tosun said Everton players would rally around Andre Gomes in his rehabilitation from the sickening ankle injury suffered against Tottenham.

Gomes sustained a fracture dislocation when he collided with Serge Aurier following a trip from Son Heung-min in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Goodison Park.

The former Barcelona midfielder underwent surgery on Monday (November 4) and is expected to make a full recovery.

Spurs forward Son was shown a red card for the foul and appeared visibly distressed by the graphic nature of Gomes' injury, as did several more players and nearby spectators.

Everton confirm Andre Gomes suffered ankle fracture dislocation

"Everyone is just so sad," Toffees striker Tosun told reporters. "The fans, us, the staff. We were all so upset. Some players, they nearly cried.

"I just went to Andre, I tried to speak to him and tried to help him to stay calm but he was in shock.

"It will be a tough time for Andre but sometimes in football these injuries happen. I just hope and pray he comes back stronger in six months after his surgery.​ We will give him the motivation he needs."

Everton trailed to Dele Alli's goal when the injury took place but salvaged a pont thanks to Tosun's stoppage-time strike.

Turkey international Tosun held his nerve after a long delay to convert Lucas Digne's cross for his first Premier League goal of the season, which he dedicated to Gomes.

"The goal is for him, the point is for him," Tosun said.

"If we had a few minutes more, we would have won it for him. We were pressing and pressing. I was waiting such a long time for this goal and I could not even enjoy it. We are good friends.​

"We could not even celebrate our point. It was a fair point and we deserved it. It was a tough game, after what had happened with going behind and then the incident with Andre and then the red card.

"But we showed great team spirit and it was a well deserved one point for us."

More ANDRE GOMES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 14 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 9:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue