Cenk Tosun rules out Everton teammate Davy Klaassen's switch to Besiktas

Bengaluru, July 17: Cenk Tosun, Everton's Turkish striker, has confirmed that his club teammate Davy Klaassen will not join Besiktas this summer. The Dutch attacking midfielder was heavily linked a move to the Turkish club this summer transfer window but Tosun has put the speculations to rest by ruling out the move.
Tosun joined Everton from Besiktas last season and was consulted about Klaassen and whether the Dutchman will be interested in a move to the Turkish League.
"Klaassen is a very good football player and I asked him if he would come to Besiktas," Tosun told Turkish newspaper Sabah . "But he replied 'I do not think Turkey.' The subject was closed from the start."
Klaassen joined Everton in the 2017/18 summer transfer window from Ajax on a deal worth £23.6 million. The 25-year-old midfielder is contracted to the Premier League side until the end of the 2021/22 season. But Klaassen's career has not been very smooth at Everton. Klaassen has only made 14 appearances for Everton in all competitions the previous season. The Dutchman was unable to impress the Everton manager with his gameplay and it appeared that Klaassen couldn't adapt himself to the Premier League's style of play. Yet, the Dutchman's prowess has attracted other top European sides, who want to rope in the midfielder to add more firepower to their attack.
Klaassen can be deployed both as an attacking midfielder and central midfielder. His physical presence in the midfield is vital for the side. And along with that, Klaassen likes to press his opponents, which helps his side regain the possession from opponents. The Dutch playmaker adds creativity in the midfield for his side and former Everton manager, Ronald Koeman, felt Klaassen can be a leader in the field for the team if guided the right way.
For Ajax, Klaassen has made 181 appearances ands scored 55 times in all competitions during his six-year stint with the Dutch club. But his form has certainly dipped since joining the Premier League side last year.
After a moderately bad start at Everton, it was assumed that the player will opt to move to a new side in this summer transfer window. But Tosun has confirmed that Klaassen is willing to stay as he sees it as a challenge to win over his boss and compete for a Starting XI position. Klaassen, Tosun says, is keen to prove himself under the management of new Everton coach Marco Silva.
