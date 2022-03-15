Champions League 2021-22: Round-of-16 2nd leg Matches: Preview, Kick Off Time, Telecast details

Bengaluru, March 15: Football lovers all over the world can brace themselves to watch the final week of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 only which features high-voltage contest including the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid tie.
The last week of Champions League's round-of-16 will witness big clubs like Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, and Juventus, among others, battling it out to enter the quarter-finals.
Wednesday (March 16) guarantees action-packed games, with Manchester United squaring off Atletico Madrid after their last meeting ended in 1-1 draw.
The UEFA has come out with a major rule change from the 2021-22 season for the premier competition in Europe.
Ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Ahead of the second-leg Round-of-16 fixtures, myKhel.com gives you a sneak preview of the matches.
The tie is delicately poised after the first leg ended in a 2-2 stalemate. Competition top scorer Sebastien Haller scored at both ends in a pulsating first leg. It was Haller's strike partner Dušan Tadic who had broken the deadlock just eight minutes prior to the man of the moment turning into his own net. Haller tucked in to restore the visitors' lead, but substitute Roman Yaremchuk headed in on the rebound to restore parity.
United were second best for much of the first leg, but somehow left Madrid with parity. Diego Simeone's side made a turbo-charged start and were ahead just seven minutes in thanks to Joao Felix's thumping header. United clung on and were level late on thanks to 19-year-old substitute Anthony Elanga's cool finish.
Now, all eyes will be on United's comeback specialist, Cristiano Ronaldo, as he attempts to take his team into the round-of-8.
Chelsea go in the second leg, with a comfortable two-goal lead versus Lille. Kai Havertz's header gave Thomas Tuchel's side an early lead and Christian Pulisic added a second after the hour following a fine run from Player of the Match N'Golo Kante.
Juventus' new signing Dusan Vlahovic will look to continue with his form; after giving his team an early lead in the first leg, but unfortunately for the Zebre, their game against Villareal concluded 1-1 tie. Vlahovic took just 33sec to announce himself on the big stage, opening the scoring on his competition debut. The equaliser came midway through the second half, when Daniel Parejo met Etienne Capoue's perfectly weighted ball and swept in.
Indian audience can catch all the UEFA Champions League action live on Sony Sports Network.
Recognising the pulse of India's football fans, Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the tournament, will telecast key battles of the UEFA Champions League in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in February 2022.
Wednesday, March 16, 1.30am IST
Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid- LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels
Ajax vs Benfica- LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English)
Thursday, March 17, 1.30am IST
Lille vs Chelsea - LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels
Juventus vs Villareal - LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English)
Live Streaming for all UCL matches: Sony LIV