Champions League 2022-23, Group Stage Draw: Date, Time in India, Teams, Pots and Live Streaming Info

UCL Draw Date, Time, Telecast and Live Streaming Info
Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022
Time: 6 PM CEST | 4 PM GMT | 5 PM BST | 9:30 PM IST
Telecast and Live Streaming: UEFA Champions League Website and YouTube Channel
UCL Group Stage Draw Rules
1. The draw features 32 teams - 26 teams get direct entry, while six winners of the play-off ties will join them for the draw.
2. The teams will be split into four seeding pots.
a) Pot 1 - Consists of the holders, the Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2021/22 titles;
b) Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by the club coefficient rankings.
3. In the case of associations with two representatives, clubs will be paired in order to split their matches between Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
4. In the case of associations with four representatives, two pairings will be made. These pairings are to be based on TV audiences.
5. No team can play a side from their own association. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.
UCL 2022-23 Draw Qualified Teams and Pots
|Pots
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Team 1
|Real Madrid
|Liverpool
|Borussia Dortmund
|Club Brugge
|Team 2
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Chelsea
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Celtic
|Team 3
|Manchester City
|Barcelona
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Benfica or Dynamo Kiev
|Team 4
|Milan
|Juventus
|Inter
|FK Crvena Zvezda or Maccabi Haifa
|Team 5
|Bayern Munich
|Atletico Madrid
|Napoli
|Viktoria Plzen or Qarabag FK
|Team 6
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Sevilla
|Sporting Lisbon
|Dinamo Zagreb or Bodo/Glimt
|Team 7
|Porto
|RB Leipzig
|Bayer Leverkusen
|PSV Eindhoven or Rangers
|Team 8
|Ajax
|Tottenham
|Marseille
|Trabzonspor or FC Kobenhavn
UCL 2022-23 Group Stage match dates
|Matchday
|Dates
|1
|6 and 7 September 2022
|2
|13 and 14 September 2022
|3
|4 and 5 October 2022
|4
|11 and 12 October 2022
|5
|25 and 26 October 2022
|6
|1 and 2 November 2022