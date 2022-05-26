Champions League Highest Goals Scorer | Champions League Most Goals in A Season: Cristiano Ronaldo dominates

Portugal and Manchester United star forward Cristiano Ronaldo dominates the goal-scoring charts along with Argentina's Paris Saint-German star Lionel Messi in the Champions League since the transformation of European Cup in 1992/92.
While Ronaldo and Messi lead the list for most goals in the Champions League, the race for the third spot has heated up in recent seasons with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema going toe-to-toe.
Lewandowksi made huge strides in the 2019/20 season and Benzema caught up with a high-flying 2021/22 season. Both the strikers are level on 86 goals, but Benzema has a chance to improve on that tally in the ongoing season's final.
Ronaldo and Messi, who have scored goals for fun over the years, have scored 8 hattricks each. The pair are also the only players to have crossed the 100-goal mark in the Champions League.
The next generation of stars after Messi and Ronaldo - Neymar, Mbappe and Haaland also are slowly catching up on the number of goals in recent seasons alongside Benzema and Lewandowski.
Here is a look at the top 25 Champions League (European Cup) Highest Goal-scorers list (excluding goals from qualifying rounds):
|Position
|Player
|Goals
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|140
|2
|Lionel Messi
|125
|3
|Karim Benzema
|86
|Robert Lewandowski
|5
|Raul Gonzalez
|71
|6
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|56
|7
|Thomas Muller
|52
|8
|Thierry Henry
|50
|9
|Alfredo Di Stefano
|49
|10
|Andriy Shevchenko
|48
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|12
|Eusebio
|46
|Filippo Inzaghi
|14
|Didier Drogba
|44
|15
|Alessandro Del Piero
|42
|16
|Neymar
|41
|Sergio Aguero
|18
|Ferenc Puskas
|36
|Mohamed Salah
|20
|Edinson Cavani
|35
|21
|Gerd Muller
|34
|22
|Kylian Mbappe
|33
|Fernando Morientes
|24
|Arjen Robben
|31
|25
|Samuel Eto’o
|30
|Wayne Rooney
|Kaka
|Francisco Gento
While Ronaldo tops the list for all-time goal-scorers, Messi leads the list for most goals scored for a single club. The Portuguese great is also on the list for his goals at Real Madrid, where he won a lot of titles as well.
Here is the list for most Champions League goals for a single club:
|Player (Club)
|Goals
|Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
|120
|Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
|105
|Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
|74
|Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
|69
|Raul Gonzalez (Real Madrid)
|66
|Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)
|52
|Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)
|41
|Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
|36
|Didier Drogba (Chelsea)
|36
|Thierry Henry (Arsenal)
|35
|Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United)
|35
Benzema, who has had a fantastic season so far with Real Madrid, leads the goal-scoring charts in the Champions League 2021/22 season. But even the goals for a single Champions League season is also dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Here is the list for most Champions League goals in a season from 1955/56 (excluding goals from qualifying rounds:
|Season
|Player(s)
|Club(s)
|Goals
|1955–56
|Milos Milutinovic
|Partizan
|8
|1956–57
|Dennis Viollet
|Manchester United
|9
|1957–58
|Alfredo Di Stefano
|Real Madrid
|10
|1958–59
|Just Fontaine
|Reims
|10
|1959–60
|Ferenc Puskas
|Real Madrid
|12
|1960–61
|Jose Aguas
|Benfica
|11
|1961–62
|Heinz Strehl
|1. FC Nurnberg
|8
|Alfredo Di Stefano
|Real Madrid
|Justo Tejada
|Real Madrid
|Ferenc Puskas
|Real Madrid
|1962–63
|Jose Altafini
|Milan
|14
|1963–64
|Vladica Kovacevic
|Partizan
|7
|Sandro Mazzola
|Inter Milan
|Ferenc Puskas
|Real Madrid
|1964–65
|Eusebio
|Benfica
|9
|Jose Torres
|Benfica
|1965–66
|Florian Albert
|Ferencvaros
|7
|Eusebio
|Benfica
|1966–67
|Jurgen Piepenburg
|Vorwarts Berlin
|6
|Paul Van Himst
|Anderlecht
|1967–68
|Eusebio
|Benfica
|6
|1968–69
|Denis Law
|Manchester United
|9
|1969–70
|Mick Jones
|Leeds United
|8
|1970–71
|Antonis Antoniadis
|Panathinaikos
|10
|1971–72
|Johan Cruyff
|Ajax
|5
|Antal Dunai
|Ujpest
|Lou Macari
|Celtic
|Silvester Takac
|Standard Liege
|1972–73
|Gerd Muller
|Bayern Munich
|11
|1973–74
|Gerd Muller
|Bayern Munich
|8
|1974–75
|Gerd Muller
|Bayern Munich
|5
|Eduard Markarov
|Ararat Yerevan
|1975–76
|Jupp Heynckes
|Borussia Moenchengladbach
|6
|1976–77
|Gerd Muller
|Bayern Munich
|5
|Franco Cucinotta
|Zurich
|1977–78
|Allan Simonsen
|Borussia Moenchengladbach
|5
|1978–79
|Claudio Sulser
|Grasshopper
|11
|1979–80
|Soren Lerby
|Ajax
|10
|1980–81
|Terry McDermott
|Liverpool
|6
|Graeme Souness
|Liverpool
|Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
|Bayern Munich
|1981–82
|Dieter Hoeness
|Bayern Munich
|7
|1982–83
|Paolo Rossi
|Juventus
|6
|1983–84
|Viktor Sokol
|Dinamo Minsk
|6
|1984–85
|Torbjorn Nilsson
|IFK Goteborg
|7
|Michel Platini
|Juventus
|1985–86
|Torbjorn Nilsson
|IFK Goteborg
|6
|1986–87
|Borislav Cvetkovic
|Red Star Belgrade
|7
|1987–88
|Gheorghe Hagi
|Steaua Bucuresti
|4
|Jean-Marc Ferreri
|Bordeaux
|Algeria Rabah Madjer
|Porto
|Ally McCoist
|Rangers
|Michel
|Real Madrid
|Rui Aguas
|Benfica
|1988–89
|Marco van Basten
|Milan
|10
|1989–90
|Romario
|PSV Eindhoven
|6
|Jean-Pierre Papin
|Marseille
|1990–91
|Peter Pacult
|Tirol Innsbruck
|6
|Jean-Pierre Papin
|Marseille
|1991–92
|Sergei Yuran
|Benfica
|7
|Jean-Pierre Papin
|Marseille
|1992–93
|Romario
|PSV Eindhoven
|7
|1993–94
|Ronald Koeman
|Barcelona
|8
|Wynton Rufer
|Werder Bremen
|1994–95
|George Weah
|Paris Saint-Germain
|7
|1995–96
|Jari Litmanen
|Ajax
|9
|1996–97
|Milinko Pantic
|Atlético Madrid
|5
|1997–98
|Alessandro Del Piero
|Juventus
|10
|1998–99
|Andriy Shevchenko
|Dynamo Kyiv
|8
|Dwight Yorke
|Manchester United
|1999–2000
|Mario Jardel
|Porto
|10
|Rivaldo
|Barcelona
|Raul
|Real Madrid
|2000–01
|Raul
|Real Madrid
|7
|2001–02
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|Manchester United
|10
|2002–03
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|Manchester United
|12
|2003–04
|Fernando Morientes
|Monaco
|9
|2004–05
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|Manchester United
|8
|2005–06
|Andriy Shevchenko
|Milan
|9
|2006–07
|Kaka
|Milan
|10
|2007–08
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|8
|2008–09
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|9
|2009–10
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|8
|2010–11
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|12
|2011–12
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|14
|2012–13
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|12
|2013–14
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|17
|2014–15
|Neymar
|Barcelona
|10
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|2015–16
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|16
|2016–17
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|12
|2017–18
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|15
|2018–19
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|12
|2019–20
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|15
|2020–21
|Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund
|10
|2021-22
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|15