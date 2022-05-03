Champions League Semifinal 2022 2nd Leg: Liverpool vs Villarreal - Starting XIs, Dream11 Fantasy Prediction

Villarreal, May 3: After going down 0-2 against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League 2022 semi-final in the latter's backyard, Villarreal will now host the English club at home on Wednesday (May 4) in the second leg of the knockout stage.
Going into the second leg, the Reds will be taking a two-goal advantage as they eye a record quadruple of major trophies.
The Yello Submarines who had a forgettable night at Anfield would be looking to change the scoreline at home and give themselves an outside chance but it is going to be easier said than done.
What happened in the first leg?
The two sides went goalless at halftime but the Reds struck two goals inside three minutes soon after the restart at Anfield and picked up a 2-0 win.
Jordan Henderson opened the account for Liverpool when his cross ballooned into the net via a deflection off Pervis Estupinan, resulting in an own goal for Villarreal. Then Sadio Mané scored the second goal for the side as he converted the pass from Mohamed Salah. Jurgen Klopp's men maintained their lead till the final whistle was blown.
Unai Emery's men put up a brave fight a determined Liverpool were too hot for them to handle. With that defeat, Villarreal's poor record in England continued as the Spanish club has not won any of the last nine away games in England across all competitions.
Head-to-head:
The Reds enjoy a good run against the Yellow Submarines and have won two out of the four games played between the two teams. Villarreal have just one win over Liverpool.
Injuries:
Villarreal: The Yellow Submarines are going to miss the services of Alberto Moreno, who is out of the fixture due to an injury. While Francis Coquelin, Gerard Moreno, and Yeremi Pino are doubtful.
Liverpool: Klopp is going to miss Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones in the game as they are doubtful due to fitness issues.
Possible Starting XIs:
Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson; Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah.
Villarreal: Geronimo Rulli; Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth, Pervis Estupinan; Dani Parejo, Etienne Capuoe, Manu Trigueros; Samuel Chukwueze, Giovani Lo Celso, Arnaut Danjuma.
Dream11 Fantasy Picks:
Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker
Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Juan Foyth, Pervis Estupinan
Midfielders: Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Manu Trigueros; Samuel Chukwueze
Forwards: Arnaut Danjuma, Mohamed Salah.
Captain: Salah.
Vice-Captain: Virgil van Dijk.
Prediction:
Liverpool look favourite in this away fixture and the Reds are most likely to make it to their third Champions League final in five years.