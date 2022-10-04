Champions League: Struggling Liverpool have task cut out; Barcelona hope to pile misery on Inter Milan

Scheduling woes
Klopp has pointed out that it has been difficult to establish momentum due to interruptions in Liverpool's schedule - two of the club's matches were postponed after Queen Elizabeth II's death last month.
The team bounced back from a humiliating 1-4 defeat in Napoli in their Champions League opener to beat Ajax with a last-gasp winner but then went nearly three weeks without a game. The compact schedule this season, made tighter by the looming Qatar 2022 World Cup adds an extra headache.
Inter vs Barcelona
Elsewhere, Barcelona moved top of La Liga last weekend and Xavi's side will start their third Group C game level on points with out-of-sorts Inter Milan after losing 0-2 to leaders Bayern Munich last month.
Inter and Barcelona have plenty in common after two Group C games -- both sides have beaten Plzen and lost 0-2 to Bayern. If Julian Nagelsmann's charges continue their winning streak, then these back-to-back encounters may define both teams' campaigns.
Club Brugge vs Atleti
Carl Hoefkens' Belgian champions have made an extraordinary start in Group B -- two wins, no goals conceded. The 4-0 victory in rainy Porto on Matchday 2 gave Club Brugge their first ever consecutive wins in this competition.
But if Atletico Madrid are daunting opponents, the hosts can take comfort from the fact that Los Colchoneros have yet to beat the Belgian side in three games in Bruges.
Bayern vs Plzen
Bayern followed up their Matchday 1 success at the San Siro with a 2-0 defeat of Barcelona in front of a 75,000-strong crowd, a record for the German giants in Europe.
Ominously, Bayern won both of their previous home games against Viktoria Plzen by five-goal margins and the Bavarian giants would be expected to maintain their 100 per cent record.