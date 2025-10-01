Football Chelsea Triumphs 1-0 Against Benfica As Mourinho Returns To Stamford Bridge In a tightly contested match, Chelsea edged out Benfica 1-0 thanks to an own goal from Richard Rios. The victory marks Chelsea's first win in the Champions League this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 3:10 [IST]

Jose Mourinho's return to Stamford Bridge ended in disappointment as his Benfica team lost 1-0 to Chelsea. The match was decided by an own goal from Richard Rios, which gave Chelsea their first Champions League win of the season. Both teams struggled to find their rhythm throughout the game.

Benfica had two significant opportunities to score first. Dodi Lukebakio hit the post, and Rios shot directly at Robert Sanchez from close range. Chelsea capitalised on these missed chances when Rios accidentally turned Alejandro Garnacho's cross into his own net.

The average age of Chelsea's starting lineup was exactly 24 years, marking their youngest-ever team for a Champions League match. This decision by coach Enzo Maresca to rely on younger players proved effective. Moises Caicedo, aged 23, stood out by creating two chances and completing 98.4% of his passes.

Just before half-time, Chelsea had a chance to extend their lead. Marc Cucurella found Tyrique George in the box, but George rushed his shot, sending it straight at Anatoliy Trubin. The second half saw few opportunities as both teams struggled to create chances.

Chelsea aimed to counterattack while defending their lead in the second half. The best opportunity fell to Maresca's side when Estevao failed to convert Enzo Fernandez's cross with a header that Trubin saved. Despite Joao Pedro receiving a late red card for a second yellow, Chelsea held on for the win.

Maresca chose Tyrique George as the central striker in a rotated attack lineup. Chelsea managed eight shots with an expected goals (xG) value of 0.93 compared to Benfica's xG of 0.66 from the same number of attempts.

The match concluded with Chelsea securing victory despite challenges in creating clear-cut chances during the second half. Their youthful lineup demonstrated potential and resilience under pressure.