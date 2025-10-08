Football Chelsea Sets Ambitious Goals For Champions League Opener Against FC Twente Sonia Bompastor outlines Chelsea's goals for their Champions League opener against FC Twente. The team aims to build on their strong start in the Women's Super League and perform at their best in the new competition format. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 1:25 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Chelsea's Women's team is gearing up for their Champions League opener against FC Twente on Wednesday. Sonia Bompastor has highlighted the team's high aspirations for this campaign. Chelsea has had a strong start to the season, leading the Women's Super League and remaining unbeaten in their first five matches, with four wins and one draw. This impressive performance extends their unbeaten streak in the league to 30 games.

The upcoming match marks the third encounter between Chelsea and Twente in the Champions League. Last season, Chelsea triumphed over Twente in both group stage meetings, including a 3-1 victory at De Grolsch Veste. Bompastor has set clear objectives for Chelsea's European journey this year, which will feature a new league phase structure for the first time.

Bompastor expressed enthusiasm about the new competition format. "We are really excited to start a new format in this competition," she stated. She emphasised that playing in the Champions League represents the pinnacle of club football. The club is determined to perform at its highest level and aims to progress as far as possible in the tournament.

Last season, Chelsea reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, showcasing their potential on the European stage. Bompastor's ambitions reflect a desire to build on that success and push further this year. The team is focused on maintaining their strong form as they embark on this challenging campaign.

Chelsea's solid start in domestic competitions sets a positive tone for their European ambitions. With an undefeated record so far, they are well-prepared to face international challenges. The team's consistent performance underlines their readiness to compete at the highest level and strive for success in every match.

The anticipation surrounding Chelsea's Champions League journey is palpable among fans and players alike. As they prepare for their opening match against Twente, all eyes will be on how they adapt to the new league phase structure and continue their pursuit of excellence on the European stage.