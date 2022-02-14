Chelsea clinch maiden FIFA Club World Cup

Bengaluru, February 14: Kai Havertz did the star as UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea were crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions for the first time after beating Brazilian club Palmeiras 2-1 in the final in extra time at Abu Dhabi.
Romelu Lukaku's superb header gave the European champions the lead on 54 minutes, but Raphael Veiga levelled from the spot for the Copa Libertadores winner just past the hour at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.
Havertz, the hero in the Champions League final against Manchester City, was Chelsea's match-winner again as he converted a penalty on 117 minutes awarded following a video assistant referee review.
The German stepped up just three minutes left on the clock to beat goalkeeper Weverton from the spot just as a shootout appeared inevitable.
Chelsea has now claimed every possible trophy since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003 and became the third English side to win the global tournament after Manchester United and Liverpool.
Al Hilal 0-1 Chelsea: Kepa excels again as Blues scrape into Club World Cup final
Chelsea, who made hard work of reaching the final with a 1-0 win against Asian champions Al Hilal, are now one of only five European clubs to have won every major trophy in existence, joining Juventus, Ajax, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.
Since taking charge little over a year ago manager Thomas Tuchel, who was in attendance after missing the semifinal because of a positive COVID-19 test, has now earned Chelsea the European and World club crowns.
Palmeiras tried hard to keep Chelsea in check as Tuchel's side laboured early on.
They were not helped when Mason Mount, one of four changes to the side that started in the semifinal, was forced off with an injury.
Palmeiras settled into the game and in Dudu they had a real threat with the midfielder firing narrowly over before flashing another effort wide of Edouard Mendy's post. Chelsea rarely threatened in the first half, but they took the lead in clinical fashion 10 minutes after half-time.
Callum Hudson-Odoi got to the byline and his cross was perfect for Lukaku who headed past Weverton.
The lead did not last long though as Thiago went up to clear a cross, but the ball struck his raised arm and Veiga fired the spot kick inside Mendy's left-hand post.
The Premier League club continued to turn the screw in extra time. Pulisic's low cross was deflected up on to the woodwork as Palmeiras dug deep.
But the Brazilians' resistance was finally pierced as Havertz again showed an appetite for the big occasion to keep Chelsea's trophy machine rumbling on.
Earlier, Egyptian side Al Ahly finished third after beating Al Hilal 4-0 in a chaotic third-place play-off match that saw two Hilal players red carded in the first 28 minutes.
Al Ahly took an eighth-minute lead when Yasser Ibrahim headed in from close range, and the first red followed six minutes later when Matheus Pereira went in dangerously on Amr El Soleya near the half-way line. Another close-range header from Ibrahim put Al Ahly two goals to the good.
A laughably petulant off-the-ball kick by Mohamed Kanno on goalscorer Ibrahim resulted in a second red card shortly before the half-hour mark, and it was 3-0 inside 40 minutes when Ahmed Radwan flicked home.
El Soleya scored the goal of the game to make it 4-0 in the 64th minute.
(With inputs from Agencies)