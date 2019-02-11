Chelsea eye move for Everton star Richarlison

Bengaluru, February 11: Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly considering a summer move for Everton star Richarlison but the Merseysiders are demanding a whopping £80million for the Brazilian.
According to reports, the trio of AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are keeping a close eye on the forward.
The 21-year-old joined Everton from Watford last summer in a deal worth £40m as he reunited with former boss Marco Silva. He has managed ten Premier League goals this term in his first season at Goodison Park, including a double on his debut against Wolves.
This season has also seen him earn his debut for his national team, coming on for Roberto Firmino against the USA. Just four days later, he scored twice against El Salvador to get his first goals for Brazil but his form has dipped slightly in recent weeks, with Silva dropping him to the bench for the defeat against Manchester City in midweek.
He returned to the starting XI in the weekend at Watford, after almost walking into his old dressing room, and was replaced after 66 minutes in the defeat after failing to impress yet again.
However, Everton are understood to still be pleased with his performances this season and are readying themselves for an onslaught of offers.
Silva signed Richarlison at Watford and then again at Everton but his job is under threat following a string of poor results. And if he is sacked, Richarlison could be tempted to leave as well as he looks to push on and advance his career.
Chelsea will be on the look out for a new forward who can play out wide and through the middle if Eden Hazard joins Real Madrid and Richarlison is very much capable of ticking those options.
Hazard himself said he has decided on his future, but is keeping everyone in the dark as to what he is going to do. However, the idea of signing Richarlison could worsen Callum Hudson-Odoi's mood as he will look to force through a move to Bayern Munich once again.