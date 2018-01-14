Chelsea handed boost in pursuit of Leonardo Bonucci

London, January 14: Antonio Conte's Chelsea may have been handed a major boost in their transfer pursuit of AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci if latest reports in Spain are to be believed.
The Italy international’s future looks to be in some doubt at the moment after a tough start to life at the San Siro, with Don Balon recently linking him with a move to Chelsea, managed by his former boss Antonio Conte.
The report suggests that Conte was eager for club owner Roman Abramovich to come up with the cash for Bonucci in the summer, who impressed for him during his stints as manager of both Juventus and the Italian national team.
It seems clear that Conte is a big admirer of the centre-back and keen to work with him again, and the latest from Don Balon suggests Real Madrid will not stand in their way.
The Spanish media claims that Real Madrid do not see Bonucci as being good value for money at his age despite the fact that he is valued near around £35million which is not much compared to the market nowadays.
Chelsea could do with new signings at the back this January after David Luiz’s recent exile from the first-team, and with the Blues not doing as well as they did last season.
Andreas Christensen’s form has been a boost, but Bonucci would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Gary Cahill and Antonio Rudiger in that back three.
Plus, Bonucci shares a cordial relationship with Conte and knows the demands of the manager.
Despite the fact that he is 30 now, he might still have 3-4 years of top-class football left in him and Conte knows that very well.
Chelsea are going through a tough patch at the moment and we could very well see Conte splashing the cash for one of his favourite players.