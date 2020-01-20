Chelsea leading the race for Soumare: Why Lampard shouldn't pass the opportunity?

Bengaluru, Jan 20: Lille's Boubakary Soumare appears to be a busy man in January with serious offers from Premier League. There is less than two weeks to go in the January transfer window - and Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all have been credited with interest linking him.
The latest report from Skysports, however, has suggested that it is now all between United and Chelsea, with the latter having already conducted initial talks with the club while the player's agent and the player too apparently has shown interest to a move to West London.
However, it is understood that no concrete talks will be placed before Lille play Paris Saint-Germain on the 26th of January as the midfielder wants to remain focus on the big game first.
Chelsea already have plenty of options in the middle of the pitch but it is fair to say, they still have lacked a creative presence over there. Soumare's inclusion could help them get that extra push.
The Blues have utilised Jorginho on a regular basis in the holding role while N'Golo Kante has often featured in more advanced position over the past 18 months but it is fair to say the Frenchman hasn't been at his best so far this season.
Soumare has usually played either in the defensive midfield role or box to box role and should the Blues land his services, he will prove a quality recruit with his strong passing capabilities. The 20-year-old has been compared with Pogba for his eagerness to drive the ball forward and his quality to play fast first-touch attacking football could be the perfect profile for Frank Lampard's energetic Chelsea setup.
Obviously, the Blues have multiple options to depend upon in the centre of the park but Soumare could still compete for a starting spot, particularly with Kante sustaining regular injury concerns this term and reported interest from Real Madrid over a Summer departure.
Chelsea, however, have to match up the numbers demanded by the Ligue 1 side. Lille are in no hurry to sell the player in January and will only let him go for the big-money move. A price of around £40million has been quoted for him and it should not be a problem for Chelsea given Lampard would be handed a big budget to utilise in January.