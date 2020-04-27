Chelsea, Leicester in hunt for Lille forward Victor Osimhen - Things to know about him

Bengaluru, April 27: Over the years when it comes to developing young, attacking talent Ligue 1 side Lille has grown to be an attracting place. Last season, they cashed in on two of their coveted stars with Nicolas Pepe and Rafael Leao who helped them secure European football.
But despite losing them in the summer, they have started the 2019/20 campaign well. They currently sit in third position and just four points behind Marseille. Their impressive form has mostly been motivated by the attacking force of 21-year-old striker Victor Osimhen.
And unsurprisingly his form has seen him grab the attention of some of European football's giants with Chelsea the latest club to show an interest in Osimhen, following links to Everton and Leicester City earlier in the season.
A not so popular name in European circuit yet, here are a couple of things you need to know about him:
Initially struggled at Wolfsburg
Osimhen started his youth career with Ultimate Strikers Academy in Nigeria before he moved to Europe. His impressive performance in 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup being the top scorer with 10 goals and lifting the cup helped him secure a move to VfL Wolfsburg.
He sealed the move in 2017 after becoming 18 however things did not go according to the expectations. He struggled at Bundesliga and was loaned out to Belgian side Charleroi. His impressive performance over there caught the eye of the Ligue 1 side who secured the signing last Summer.
Compared to Drogba
The Nigerian footballer has often been compared to Drogba who carries a big demeanour standing at 6'1 and makes out a way to impose himself on opposing defenders. The youngster can play as a lone striker as well roaming forward. He has been lethal poacher this season and has a natural instinct for finding the back of the net regularly. He has 13 Ligue 1 goals in 27 appearances for Lille this season, with each strike proving his natural goals scoring ability.
Turned down Arsenal
It is not the first time that the youngster getting attention from England. Prior to his move to Wolfsburg as per him, he was also contacted by Arsenal over a trail. However, at that moment he rejected the proposal as he felt Germany was the best place for him to develop his career further.
He won't come cheap
Lille made a big profit last Summer after their star Winger Nicolas Pepe's move to Arsenal. And this Summer Osimhen could be their next prized asset to cash in. Lille have already hinted that they are in no hurry to sell the forward and would only be tempted to let him go for a prized around £60m. There could be a tug of war for his signature as well as apart from Everton, Chelsea and Leicester, Serie A giants Napoli and Inter are also rumoured to be vouching for his signature.