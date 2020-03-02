Chelsea looking to sell misfit, 3 Premier League clubs which should target him

Bengaluru, March 2: Chelsea fear that they could lose Michy Batshuayi for nothing in the summer of 2021 and are said to be prepared to drop the asking price for the Belgian in the summer. The Blues demanded £40million in January for the 26-year-old whom they signed for a fee of around £31.5 million back in 2016.
He was the club's record signing at that point of time and it is fair to say that he has not managed to justify his massive price tag. Chelsea are now prepared to cut their losses.
It is pretty evident that Batshuayi does not seem to have a future at Stamford Bridge but his goal-scoring records are pretty impressive over the years. He has played just 746 minutes of football this campaign and has contributed with eight goals and three assists.
Also, he did not find it hard to score goals at Marseille before his move to Chelsea and even on loan from Chelsea at Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace.
For Belgium as well, he has 16 goals in 29 games and most of his appearances have been from the bench. If Chelsea does wish to cash in on him, a host of Premier League clubs should register their interest. In this article, we will look at three clubs who should target the Belgian.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Since they were promoted to the Premier League, Wolves have gone from strength to strength. In their first season back in the top tier of English football, they achieved Europa League qualification and are now in the round of 32 of the tournament this season. Coach Nuno Espirito Santo is doing an excellent job at the Molineux and he would certainly be in the market in the summer to strengthen his squad to take the club to the next level.
They could do with another quality striker and Batshuayi could prove to be a great addition to their squad providing them with a different dimension in attack compared to Raul Jimenez.
Everton
Everton have been struggling for a quality number nine for a long time now since they parted ways with Romelu Lukaku. Finally, they seem to have found a player who looks quality upfront in Dominic Calvert Lewin. The 22-year-old has been sensational under Carlo Ancelotti but they still need more quality in almost every department in order to help Ancelotti take the club to the level they have longed for these many years. Michy Batshuayi could prove to be a great investment for the Toffees.
Newcastle United
Newcastle United invested big to reshape their attack last summer as they brought in Joelington from Hoffenheim on a club-record £40 million deal. It was a massive statement from the Magpies who had been criticised for their lack of spending but the Brazilian has been a massive flop at St James' Park. He has only three goals and three assists to his name in 32 appearances for the club across all competitions.
It is evident that they will need to bring in a new number nine in the summer unless the 23-year-old improves big time in the remaining few games of the campaign. Batshuayi could prove to be a decent signing for them if we look at his goal-scoring exploits over the years.