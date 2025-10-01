Football Chelsea's Maresca And Neto Emphasise Importance Of Defensive Resilience After Benfica Victory Following their victory over Benfica, Chelsea's Pedro Neto and Enzo Maresca stress the need for improved defensive performance while celebrating their clean sheet. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 4:07 [IST]

Chelsea secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Benfica in the Champions League, thanks to an own goal by Richard Rios. This win marked Chelsea's first clean sheet since August 30, when they faced Fulham. Pedro Neto played a significant role in the match and highlighted the importance of this defensive achievement. He acknowledged that while there is room for improvement, the team is on the right path.

Neto expressed his thoughts to TNT Sports, stating, "It's important if we get a clean sheet, it's like we are closer to getting the win." He emphasised that Chelsea demonstrated their potential but believes they can perform even better. The team worked hard to overcome challenges from their previous game and showed resilience throughout this match.

The victory against Benfica ended Chelsea's streak of three consecutive defeats in the Champions League. At Stamford Bridge, they remain unbeaten in 12 group stage matches, with eight wins and four draws. Chelsea has benefited from 14 own goals in the competition, trailing only Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich in this regard.

Enzo Maresca shared his pride in the team's performance but stressed the need for further improvement. "The effort was very good," he said. He noted that Chelsea managed the ball better and created more chances in the first half compared to the second half. However, he acknowledged that recent games have seen them concede too many goals.

Maresca highlighted that maintaining a clean sheet was a positive aspect of their performance. However, he stressed that Chelsea needs to improve defensively to avoid conceding multiple goals in future matches. The manager's focus remains on strengthening their defence while building on their current form.

Neto also reflected on how challenging it was to face Benfica at home. He praised his team's hard work and determination during the match. Despite acknowledging areas for improvement, Neto was satisfied with securing all three points against a tough opponent.

Chelsea's recent victory demonstrates their potential as they aim to build momentum in upcoming fixtures. Both Neto and Maresca are committed to enhancing their team's performance as they continue their Champions League campaign.