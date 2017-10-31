Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante fit to feature against AS Roma

Bengaluru, October 31: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has indicated that he will examine midfielder N'Golo Kante's fitness and talk to him about his health before including him in Chelsea's starting XI against Roma in Champions League on Tuesday (October 31).
Kante was sidelined with a hamstring injury during the international break at the start of October. The French midfielder started light training at Cobham on Saturday (October 28) and was also seen in training on Monday (October 30) which shows he could be fit to play at Stadio Olimpico.
"I think it's very important, in this moment, to speak with the player and then see his sensation ," Conte said.
"I was a player and you know very well that, after an injury, above all a muscular problem - a bad injury - it's very important to listen to the player and what are his sensations and then make the best decision for him, for the team. For sure, tomorrow, we'll try and make the best decision."
Conte also confirmed that midfielder Danny Drinkwater is now completely fit and is ready for action. While he also had sour news on Victor Moses, who needs more time to return.
“We've recovered Drinkwater and Kante. When you're out with an injury it takes some time to recover full fitness, though. Moses will need some more time. We'll try and do our best in every single competition, game by game, in every single one of them.”