Chelsea pondering summer move for Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri - Should Tuchel sign him?

Bengaluru, June 16: Chelsea are reportedly courting Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri as a replacement for Marcos Alonso.
Chelsea are in the market for a left-back with many rumours suggesting that star defender Alonso is expected to leave.
The Spanish fullback is a target of Barcelona and he is reportedly seeking an exit. His potential exit could create a massive void in the left wing-back department, leaving Ben Chilwell as the sole recognised option in the position. As a result, Tuchel is looking at options in the market and as per rumours, the Wolves starlet has caught his eye.
Ait-Nouri's impressive last season
The 21-year-old has delivered an impactful season at Wolves establishing himself as a mainstay at the Molineux. Since signing from Angers in 2020, the French fullback has racked up over 50 competitive appearances for Wolves and last year was his most impactful one. He made 27 appearances across all competitions scoring once and providing six assists, which is pretty remarkable considering he is still improving his game.
Clubs link
However apart from Chelsea, defender Premier League winners Manchester City are also said to be interested in him. Guardiola is looking for a left-back this summer and is strongly linked with Brighton's Marc Cucurella.
Should they instead sign the former Barcelona left-back it would open doors for Chelsea. However, the youngster still has four years left in his current Wolves contract and Chelsea may have to spend a good fortune to land him.
Should Tuchel sign him?
Chelsea are ideally targeting the Frenchman as an ideal replacement for Alonso who can serve as an understudy to first-choice left wingback Ben Chilwell. Considering he is only 21 years old, he could not only replace the Spaniard in the long-term but also could offer good competition to Chilwell. With Chelsea expected to compete on all fronts in every competition next season again, getting a young talent like Ait-Nouri definitely makes sense.