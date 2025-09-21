Football Chelsea Must Raise Standards After Disappointing Loss To Manchester United Despite Red Cards Following a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, Enzo Maresca emphasises the need for Chelsea to raise their standards. The match saw two red cards and highlighted ongoing struggles in away games. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 3:46 [IST]

Enzo Maresca expressed the need for Chelsea to improve following their 2-1 loss to Manchester United. The match saw Chelsea reduced to ten players early due to Robert Sanchez's red card, leading to a two-goal deficit by halftime. Despite Casemiro's red card balancing the teams in the second half, Trevor Chalobah's goal was only a consolation.

Chelsea have not won in their last 13 Premier League away matches against United, with seven draws and six losses. This is their longest winless streak on the road against any team in the competition. Maresca was disappointed with Chelsea's performance at Old Trafford, especially given Sanchez's early dismissal.

Maresca criticised his team's display, stating it was not up to standard. "The first 15 minutes was the worst we have played all season," he told Sky Sports. He acknowledged the difficulty of playing with ten men and emphasised the need for Chelsea to learn from this experience and improve collectively.

After Sanchez's red card, Maresca made three substitutions within 21 minutes, marking a Premier League first for such early changes. While Cole Palmer was substituted due to fitness issues, Filip Jorgensen replaced Estevao and Tosin Adarabioyo came on for Pedro Neto as tactical moves.

Maresca explained to BBC Sport that Manchester United attacked with five players, prompting Chelsea to defend with five. "You can defend with four at 11 v 11," he noted. The dynamics shifted after both teams received red cards, but Chelsea improved thereafter.

Cole Palmer underwent a fitness test before the game but wasn't fully fit. Despite his efforts for the club and teammates, he couldn't perform at his best. Maresca stressed the importance of starting games better and avoiding early red cards like at Old Trafford.

The defeat highlighted areas where Chelsea must raise their standards as they continue in the Premier League. Reflecting on their performance is crucial for future success.