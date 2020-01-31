Football
Chelsea want 26-year-old Eredivisie superstar, a good move?

By
Hakim Ziyech. Image: Twitter

Kolkata, January 31: Chelsea have reportedly shown their interest in Ajax Amsterdam playmaker Hakim Ziyech.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder is wanted by a host of clubs in Europe, but it is believed that the Blues are leading the race to sign the Moroccan international.

It is expected that Ajax would demand somewhere around £42.5m for the services of the creative midfielder and for that money, it would be good deal

Ziyech is just 26 and has just entered his prime years. And, he has proven himself with Ajax in Eridivisie as well as in the Champions League.

Ziyech’s current deal with Ajax expires in 2022 and it is unlikely he will sign an extension any time soon. So, it is one of the reasons why Ajax are said to be open to offers for their star playmaker as his value would get lesser as he approaches the end of his contract.

The Moroccan is very quick and can unlock a tight defence with his excellent vision. And, a player of his calibre would walk into most of the top sides in Europe. With both Willian and Pedro’s contracts set to expire at the end of the season, Ziyech could be a good replacement for the experienced duo.

Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 10:36 [IST]
