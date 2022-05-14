China will not host AFC Asian Cup 2023 due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru, May 14: China will not host the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup 2023 in view of the surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country.
The continent's football governing body -- AFC -- said it has been officially informed by the Chinese association that it would not be able to host the continental showpiece next year.
"Following extensive discussions with the Chinese Football Association, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has been officially informed by the CFA that it would not be able to host the AFC Asian Cup 2023," the AFC said in a statement.
China were named as hosts of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in June 2019, at the AFC Extraordinary Congress in Paris. The 24-team competition was to be hosted across 10 Chinese cities from June 16 to July 16 next year.
"The AFC acknowledges the exceptional circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the relinquishment by China PR of its hosting rights," the AFC said.
The Indian team is vying for a place in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and will feature in the final qualifying round to be held in Kolkata next month. The AFC said it worked closely with the CFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) during the preparations and several milestones were achieved, including the launch of the tournament logo and the unveiling of the newly completed Shanghai Pudong Football Stadium last year.
"The AFC appreciates that China PR, the CFA and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 LOC have made this very difficult but necessary decision in the collective interests...which has also provided the AFC the required time to assess the situation regarding the hosting of the AFC Asian Cup 2023."
The AFC said it will continue to work closely with its commercial partners and stakeholders to chart out the future course of action.
2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar are the defending AFC Asian Cup champions. The Al Annabi had defeated former champions Japan 3-1 in the final held at the UAE in 2019.
Asian Games 2022 postponed amid COVID surge in China: OCA
This is the second high-profile event that is being cancelled/put off due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in China.
It may be recalled that the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022, which was scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25, was also postponed indefinitely amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in China, a development that was on expected lines and evoked mixed reactions from Indian athletes.
An air of uncertainty had been hovering over the 19th edition of the multi-sports Games ever since Shanghai came under a fresh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing a lockdown in the city.
The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Executive Board had met in Tashkent to discuss the COVID-19 situation in China and felt postponing the Games was the best decision under the circumstances.
Following detailed discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC), the OCA Executive Board (EB) decided to postpone the 19th Asian Games," the OCA had said in a statement on May 6.
The OCA said the HAGOC was well prepared to deliver the Games on time despite global challenges. However, after carefully considering the pandemic situation and the magnitude of the Games, the decision was taken by all the stakeholders.
