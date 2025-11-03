Football Chivu Credits Coaching Staff For Zielinski's Stunning Goal In Inter's Victory Over Verona Cristian Chivu commended his coaching staff for their role in Piotr Zielinski's remarkable goal during Inter's victory over Verona. The innovative set-piece routine showcased the team's tactical evolution and resilience as they continue to challenge for the Scudetto. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 5:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Inter Milan's recent victory over Verona was marked by a stunning goal from Piotr Zielinski, which has been hailed as a potential goal of the season. The match ended in a dramatic 2-1 win for Inter, with the decisive moment coming in the 93rd minute when Martin Frese inadvertently turned Nicolo Barella's cross into his own net. This victory keeps Inter hot on the heels of Napoli in the Serie A title race.

Zielinski's remarkable volley came from a well-executed set-piece routine. Hakan Calhanoglu delivered a precise corner to the edge of the box, allowing Zielinski to unleash a powerful shot into the top corner. This goal was crafted by Angelo Palombo, part of Cristian Chivu's coaching staff, who played a crucial role in its design. Despite initial reservations from Chivu about this tactic, it paid off handsomely.

Chivu expressed his gratitude towards his coaching team for their innovative approach to set-pieces. "It's all thanks to Angelo, Filippo and the guys, who are committed to innovating techniques around set-pieces," he stated. He acknowledged that having players like Calhanoglu and Zielinski makes such strategies worthwhile.

Inter have now secured nine victories in their last ten matches across all competitions this season. This impressive run matches their performance from their previous 20 games, excluding the Club World Cup. Zielinski's goal also marked his scoring streak in Serie A for 11 consecutive seasons, joining Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini in achieving this feat since 2015-16.

The match against Verona saw Giovane equalise five minutes before halftime, setting up what seemed like a draw at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. However, Inter's persistence paid off with Frese's late own-goal ensuring they took all three points.

Chivu's Celebrations

Despite Frese’s own-goal not matching Zielinski’s opener in quality, Chivu celebrated exuberantly with a knee-slide onto the pitch. "I ruined my suit; I've got a tracksuit on now," he joked with DAZN after full-time. He acknowledged that such games are often easier to lose than win and appreciated the hard-fought victory.

Inter have demonstrated versatility by having more than ten different scorers (11) in their first ten Serie A matches this season. This diversity in scoring has been pivotal for them as they chase Napoli at the top of the table.

In Serie A matches involving Inter during the 2025-26 season, there have been four own-goals—more than any other team has experienced so far. The timing of Frese’s error at 92 minutes and 59 seconds marks it as Inter’s latest goal scored this season.

This thrilling win highlights Inter’s resilience and tactical ingenuity under Chivu’s leadership as they continue their pursuit of Serie A glory this season.