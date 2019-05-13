Hughton sacked by Brighton

London, May 13: Chris Hughton has been sacked by Brighton and Hove Albion, the Premier League club have confirmed.
Hughton led the Seagulls to their first ever promotion to the Premier League, then kept them in the top flight two years running, but poor form in the second half of 2018-19 cost him his job.
Brighton finished 17th in the table after a 1-4 defeat at home to Manchester City on Sunday, a result that confirmed Pep Guardiola's side's successful defence of their Premier League title.
Chairman Tony Bloom confirmed Hughton's departure was down to a series of results that saw Brighton end the campaign without a win in their past 10 games in all competitions.