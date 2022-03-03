Club Brugge ace Noa Lang linked with top European clubs - Things to know about him

Bengaluru, March 3: For the last few years the Netherlands are constantly bringing out wonderkid footballers to the world and the latest in the line could be Club Brugge forward Noa Lang.
The
22-year-old
is
making
waves
in
Belgium
and
some
of
the
top
clubs
around
Europe
are
now
putting
their
firm
interest
in
him.
Here are a couple of things you need to know about him:
His career so far
Lang was at Ajax academy before he opted for a move to Club Brugge on loan last season. Lang scored 17 goals in 35 appearances for Brugge in all competitions last season. Hence, after a seriously impressive 12 months or so the Belgian outfit managed to make his stay permanent over the latest summer with just a £5.4m deal.
This
season
once
again
he
has
featured
heavily
for
the
side
and
has
only
gone
from
strength
to
strength.
His
eight
goals
and
12
assists
across
all
competitions
state
the
Dutchman’s
growing
influence
on
the
team.
Playing Style
Just like many young Dutch footballers, Lang is technically a strong player and can play across a string of positions in both midfield and attack. The former Ajax attacker is naturally a left winger however also can play anywhere across upfront and even as a striker or number 10.
Clubs linked
Arsenal and Liverpool were heavily linked with the young talent last January. Liverpool's interest in him may go down following Luis Diaz's arrival however Arsenal are reportedly still keeping their tabs open for him. AC Milan are also reportedly one of their potential suitors while Leicester City have reportedly also enquired about the attacker recently.
Transfer Fee
The Belgian side apparently demanded a fee close to €35-40 million for Lang in January. However, it is now understood that they could be open to letting the player leave for a fee around €25m price tag which could be feasible for many sides.