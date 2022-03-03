Football
Club Brugge ace Noa Lang linked with top European clubs - Things to know about him

By

Bengaluru, March 3: For the last few years the Netherlands are constantly bringing out wonderkid footballers to the world and the latest in the line could be Club Brugge forward Noa Lang.

The 22-year-old is making waves in Belgium and some of the top clubs around Europe are now putting their firm interest in him.

Here are a couple of things you need to know about him:

His career so far

Lang was at Ajax academy before he opted for a move to Club Brugge on loan last season. Lang scored 17 goals in 35 appearances for Brugge in all competitions last season. Hence, after a seriously impressive 12 months or so the Belgian outfit managed to make his stay permanent over the latest summer with just a £5.4m deal.

This season once again he has featured heavily for the side and has only gone from strength to strength. His eight goals and 12 assists across all competitions state the Dutchman’s growing influence on the team.

Playing Style

Just like many young Dutch footballers, Lang is technically a strong player and can play across a string of positions in both midfield and attack. The former Ajax attacker is naturally a left winger however also can play anywhere across upfront and even as a striker or number 10.

Clubs linked

Arsenal and Liverpool were heavily linked with the young talent last January. Liverpool's interest in him may go down following Luis Diaz's arrival however Arsenal are reportedly still keeping their tabs open for him. AC Milan are also reportedly one of their potential suitors while Leicester City have reportedly also enquired about the attacker recently.

Transfer Fee

The Belgian side apparently demanded a fee close to €35-40 million for Lang in January. However, it is now understood that they could be open to letting the player leave for a fee around €25m price tag which could be feasible for many sides.

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 16:16 [IST]
