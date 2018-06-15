Comments from Tuchel makes Verratti think about PSG exit

Bengaluru, June 15: With the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Paris Saint-Germain would’ve expected a sudden turn-around in things at Paris. However, the turn seems to be a negative one. Recent reports suggest that Marco Verratti hasn’t taken a comment by the new boss about him to lose weight very well and might already be thinking of his way out of PSG.
Italian outlet Calciomercato reports that some comments from Tuchel were 'disheartening’ for the Italian midfielder and the report also adds that the German is known for nutrition and carefully managing the diet of his stars.
Shortly after taking on his new role at the Ligue 1 club, Tuchel wanted to know the weight of all his players. And it seems like Tuchel had some concerns with Verratti’s weight as he was asked to shred some kilos from his body.
Verratti’s agent Mino Raiola reached out to various clubs following a supposed fallout with the coach and the clubs he contacted included Manchester United. Barcelona, who were favorites to sign the Italian, denied any interest following the arrivals of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho. However, Real Madrid and Juventus will be monitoring the situation.
The Italian's agent also happens to be the one who represents Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitraryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, all of who are currently playing or have played for Manchester United. Moreover, the club is also on summer signing spree right now with Fred and Dalot already on board. Mourinho will be longing to sign a player with the abilities of Verratti.
