Football Conte Acknowledges Napoli's Need For Improvement After Heavy PSV Defeat Antonio Conte recognises that Napoli must improve following a heavy 6-2 defeat to PSV in the Champions League. Despite the loss, he rules out immediate tactical changes as they prepare for an important Serie A match against Inter Milan. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Napoli's recent 6-2 defeat to PSV in the Champions League has left Antonio Conte acknowledging the need for improvement. Despite the setback, he remains firm in his tactical approach. The match saw Napoli lose an early lead after Scott McTominay's header, with PSV quickly turning the game around. Conte emphasised that while the loss was significant, it should serve as a learning opportunity.

This defeat marked a historic moment for Napoli, as it was their first time conceding six goals in European competition. The last time they suffered such a heavy loss was against Sampdoria in Serie A back in December 1997. Conte highlighted the challenges of competing in Europe with a congested schedule and many new players joining the squad this season.

Despite the crushing defeat, Conte is not planning any immediate tactical changes. He believes that maintaining balance is crucial and sees no reason to alter his strategy drastically. "I see these players every day," he told Sky Sport Italia, adding that he understands the complexities of this campaign and remains confident in his team's potential.

Conte addressed questions about possible tactical adjustments by stating, "What do you mean? If you win, it's all good; if you lose, then it's all bad?" He explained that finding the right balance with four midfielders is key and that sacrificing one for more attacking wingers would disrupt this equilibrium. He stressed that a good coach selects the best players for each match.

The Italian manager also reflected on last season's success when Napoli won the Scudetto with remarkable unity and few players. However, he acknowledged that integrating nine new faces into the team this season presents its own set of challenges. "We were forced to do that," Conte noted, highlighting his experience in managing such transitions.

Looking Ahead to Serie A

With a crucial Serie A match against Inter Milan approaching, Conte remains focused on preparing his team for domestic challenges. He urged his players to view their Champions League experience as a valuable lesson rather than a setback. "There is certainly disappointment," he said, but emphasised that such situations are never mere flukes.

Conte concluded by reiterating his commitment to working hard with his team throughout what promises to be a demanding season. He remains optimistic about overcoming obstacles and achieving success both domestically and in European competitions.