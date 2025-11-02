India vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W on TV and Online?

Football Antonio Conte Expresses Greater Satisfaction With Napoli's Draw Against Como Than Previous Victories Antonio Conte praised Napoli's fighting spirit in their goalless draw with Como, valuing the performance over previous wins. Despite missed chances, he commended both teams for their intensity and effort. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

Napoli's recent goalless draw against Como left Antonio Conte more satisfied than some of their previous Serie A victories. Despite not being at their best, the team showed resilience at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic played a crucial role by saving Alvaro Morata's penalty, even though he had initially fouled the striker to concede it. This result allows Roma a chance to top the table if they win against Milan.

Conte appreciated his team's fighting spirit in the challenging match against Cesc Fabregas' side. He expressed his thoughts to DAZN, as translated by Football Italia: "We pressed high and tried to win the ball, and they did the same. It was a European-style game where no team sat back in their own half. I'm much happier today than after some wins, because I got a response from a real team."

Napoli managed only 0.32 expected goals (xG) from 10 attempts, while Como achieved 1.03 xG, aided by their penalty opportunity. Milinkovic-Savic has now saved six of his last ten penalties in Serie A. Since last season began, only Nikola Vasilj has matched his record of five penalty saves in Europe's top leagues.

Conte also commented on Romelu Lukaku's injury status: "I don't know—you'd have to ask the doctors. He's working hard to absorb a serious injury. His presence is always positive for the group and for himself. We're happy to have him around, and we'll be even happier when he's back on the pitch."

Intense Match Highlights Napoli's Strengths

Reflecting on the match's intensity, Conte noted that Napoli deserved more in the second half. He acknowledged Como as a formidable opponent despite perceptions of them being a smaller club due to their name. "Many think Como are a small side just because they're called Como, but they're a real team doing great things," he said.

The match showcased both teams' determination and skill levels, with neither side retreating defensively. Conte praised both teams for their performances under challenging circumstances, highlighting Napoli's ability to deliver despite player injuries.

The draw with Como demonstrated Napoli's resilience and tactical discipline under Conte's leadership. While it opened up opportunities for Roma in the league standings, it also reinforced Napoli's competitive spirit and readiness for future challenges in Serie A.