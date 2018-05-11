Conte resting 6 stars against Huddersfield may cost Chelsea Champions League football next season

Bengaluru, May 11: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte committed a blunder by resting six of his first team players for the Premier League game against Huddersfield Town. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, securing Huddersfield's stay in the top flight for another season but more importantly, dashing the Blues' chances of Champions League football next term.
Chelsea do have slim hopes of finishing in the top four but for that they need to beat Newcastle on the final matchday and bank on Liverpool slipping up against Brighton and Hove Albion.
Two of Chelsea's star performers against Liverpool, Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard, were excluded from the starting line up of the Blues against Huddersfield Town. Victor Moses, Gary Cahill and Tiemoue Bakayoko were also rested in this vital match for Chelsea, keeping in mind the FA Cup final against Manchester United.
Chelsea dominated the game against Huddersfield Town but the Blues were unable to snatch all three points from this encounter at Stamford Bridge. Willy Caballero was in the Chelsea goal for the injured Thibaut Courtois and can partially be blamed for the 50th minute goal by the visitors.
Chelsea lacked the physical presence of Olivier Giroud at the upfront of the field. Alvaro Morata is not having a great first season at Chelsea and his job is getting tougher by the day. Chelsea also missed the creativity of Belgian Eden Hazard in the first half and were unable to take the lead despite enjoying more opportunities.
The players were also very much confused in the dressing room after the announcement of the starting line up of this match by manager Antonio Conte. The players were ready to perform for their side once again after the emphatic win against Liverpool in the previous match.
But the draw put the morale of the team down a bit. Conte tried to defend his decision of dropping six players from the Starting XI against Huddersfield Town in the post match conference by saying:
"I did the rotation also against Burnley. To make rotation, it means playing with players like Morata, Willian and Christensen, players who usually are in the lineup from the start.
"It's stupid if we think rotation was a problem. We are Chelsea. We have a big squad and players who can play the whole game, but they must win. At Burnley we won the rotation was good. We spent a lot of energy against Liverpool. People said that lineup was not good, but we won. This is football.
"But we must respect Huddersfield. For sure, they started this game with only one target in their mind: to take one point. For this reason, they wanted to defend very deep. I think we must give a best compliment to Huddersfield for this result."
Yet, it's baffling that Conte chose to not play his best team in an important game like this. With the loss of two points against Huddersfield Town, Chelsea's situation of finishing in the top four has become trickier. Their main focus will be now on the FA Cup Final against Manchester United and the future of Conte at Chelsea will depend on the result of that game.
