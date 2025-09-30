Football Antonio Conte Warns De Bruyne And Napoli Players Against Complaints Ahead Of Sporting Clash Ahead of the Champions League clash with Sporting CP, Antonio Conte cautions Kevin De Bruyne and Napoli players about complaints following recent frustrations. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Napoli's manager, Antonio Conte, has made it clear that he will not tolerate any more complaints from Kevin De Bruyne or other players. This comes after De Bruyne expressed frustration over being substituted during Napoli's 2-1 loss to Milan in Serie A. Despite leading the league before the match, Napoli was defeated by Massimiliano Allegri's team, who played with ten men.

Conte's team is still seeking their first Champions League victory this season. They lost 2-0 to Manchester City in their opening match, where Giovanni Di Lorenzo received a red card early on. The Italian side now faces Sporting CP and hopes to improve their performance in the competition.

Napoli boasts a strong record against Portuguese teams in the Champions League. They achieved group-stage doubles over Benfica in 2016-17 and Braga in 2023-24. Conte remains confident about maintaining this success as they prepare for their upcoming clash with Sporting CP.

Conte addressed defensive concerns ahead of the match against Sporting CP. Luca Marianucci is not included in the UEFA squad list, while Amir Rrahmani, Mathias Olivera, and Leonardo Spinazzola are injured. Di Lorenzo is also suspended. Conte mentioned that Olivera and Spinazzola trained separately and decisions will be made based on available options.

Conte emphasised his management style during a press conference, stating: "Sometimes those who don’t know me make some mistakes." He stressed that certain behaviours must be maintained within the team. He added that while initial allowances might be made, repeated issues would not be tolerated.

The coach is considering alternative strategies due to limited defensive options. One possibility is using Elmas as a right-back if necessary. Conte said they might take risks with one or both players depending on their condition before the match.

Conte's approach highlights his commitment to discipline and structure within the team. As Napoli prepares for their next challenge, maintaining focus and addressing defensive gaps will be crucial for success in both domestic and European competitions.