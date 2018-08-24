Contract rebel Aaron Ramsey frustrated with Arsenal

Bengaluru, August 24: Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is growing "frustrated" with how his Arsenal contract situation is being portrayed, according to reports.
The 27-year-old was surprisingly dropped from the starting line-up during the Gunners trip to Stamford Bridge over the weekend.
As per reports, the Welshman still has not made any progress over signing a new deal, with his current one set to expire in 11 months.
According to Football.London, Wales midfielder is growing frustrated with how the situation is being portrayed.
Arsenal remain "confident" that they can strike a deal with the former Cardiff City star.
But Manchester United and Chelsea would both be interested in signing the Euro 2016 star. Liverpool are also said to be interested in the box to box midfielder.
Unai Emery opted for a midfield duo of Grant Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi in the sitting roles against Chelsea, meaning there was no space for the Welshman in the starting line-up.
The decision is unlikely to ease tensions over Ramsey's situation.
Arsenal made similar noises when discussing Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez's contracts last season, only for the German to stay at the club, while Sanchez moved to Manchester United on significantly higher wages.
Ramsey may also need to consider how Arsenal's season goes, with Champions League football on offer at some of their top six rivals.
After losing their first two games, the dust is clearly still settling after Arsene Wenger's departure from the club, with Emery still yet to make his stamp on the team.
It is reported that Ramsey will not sign a new contract at Arsenal until he knows where he figures in Unai Emery’s plans.
He has made it clear to new boss Emery that he sees himself as a central midfield player unlike emery who sees him as a number ten as a competition to Mesut Ozil.