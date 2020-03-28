Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Villas-Boas ready for Ligue 1 to finish in December, change schedule for next season

By Dejan Kalinic
Andre Villas-Boas
With sport stopped by coronavirus, Andre Villas-Boas offered a solution for when football resumes in Europe.

Marseille, March 28: Andre Villas-Boas believes Ligue 1 should be prepared to finish as late as December before changing its schedule ahead of next season.

Sport has been brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic, with Europe's top football leagues postponed with uncertainty over when they will resume.

Villas-Boas, the Marseille coach, said this season should be finished to help the clubs amid financial worries.

"Currently, all the clubs are in a catastrophic economic situation," he told RMC on Friday.

"It is very difficult for everyone. The most viable, for the health of the Ligue 1 teams, would be to leave until December to finish the current season, or hopefully in November."

Villas-Boas said the football schedule should then change heading into the 2022 World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup is scheduled to be played in November and December of that year in Qatar.

"From 2021, we should base ourselves on the civil calendar," Villas-Boas said.

"That way, we will come to an agreement with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which will take place in winter.

"And then, why not try to come back on a more classic calendar?"

More ANDRE VILLAS BOAS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 7:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue