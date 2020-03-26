Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: FA committed to completing 2019-20 FA Cup

By Ben Spratt

London, March 26: The Football Association (FA) hopes to complete the 2019-20 FA Cup and Women's FA Cup when it is "safe and appropriate to do so".

English football has been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the Premier League, Football League and Women's Super League all paused.

There have been almost 10,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the United Kingdom and close to 500 deaths.

League action has been put on hold until at least April 30, although the FA has extended the season indefinitely in a bid to complete the 2019-20 campaign.

And in a statement released on Thursday, English football's governing body outlined its commitment to its cup competitions.

Referring also to the non-league FA Trophy and FA Vase, the FA said of the FA Cup and Women's FA Cup: "We are reviewing all options as we seek to complete these competitions whenever it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"Clubs involved are close to reaching a major final and for those clubs and supporters we will do all we can to keep the Wembley dream alive."

The FA Youth Cup and smaller cup competitions will also be completed "if it is feasible to do so", while the FA is continuing with plans for next season's competitions.

While no decision has yet been made on how or when the Premier League and other elite competitions might conclude, the news came as the FA announced the end of several non-league seasons.

Results below the National League North and National League South have been expunged, with no promotion or relegation ahead of next season.

The same has been agreed for tiers three to seven of the women's game.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 22:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue