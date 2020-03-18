Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus in sport: How La Liga players are dealing with self-isolation

By
Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos is one of the players to have shared posts of his home workout routines.

Bengaluru, March 18: Despite all La Liga matches being postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in place across Spain, players have kept up their social media activity, posting how they are spending their time at home.

From viral trends to on-line gaming, players have opened their doors to fans across the world.

Obviously, one of players' primary concerns in this situation is keeping in shape. Clubs may have shut down their training facilities but fitness coaches around the league are designing sessions that players can take part in from their own home.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at how La Liga players are keeping themselves busy in the days of self isolation.

Hard at work

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente are just two of the players who have shared posts of their home workout routines this week.

Both of them had no qualms whatsoever in sharing their training routine on their social media handle.

Online game

The standard entertainment for many of La Liga's younger stars, in particular while on the road during the season. And now even more so, when in lockdown.

Sevilla FC's Sergio Reguilon and Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias went as far as playing out this weekend's postponed Seville derby on FIFA20.

#10touchchallenge

All you need is a roll of toilet paper and a bit of skill to take part in this viral challenge which has caught the imagination of stars from around La Liga.

FC Barcelona's Riqui Puig and Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz are just two of the players to take part, coming up with ten keepie-uppies of the toilet roll without letting it touch the ground.

#NananaChallengeAtHome

Dancing is a big thing for many La Liga stars, and Real Betis defender Marc Bartra has gone as far as making it the basis of a challenge with his partner.

Think you could you follow these dance steps as a couple to a rhythm?

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 11:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue