Coronavirus in sport: How La Liga players are dealing with self-isolation

|
Hard at work
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente are just two of the players who have shared posts of their home workout routines this week.
Both of them had no qualms whatsoever in sharing their training routine on their social media handle.
|
Online game
The standard entertainment for many of La Liga's younger stars, in particular while on the road during the season. And now even more so, when in lockdown.
Sevilla FC's Sergio Reguilon and Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias went as far as playing out this weekend's postponed Seville derby on FIFA20.
|
#10touchchallenge
All you need is a roll of toilet paper and a bit of skill to take part in this viral challenge which has caught the imagination of stars from around La Liga.
FC Barcelona's Riqui Puig and Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz are just two of the players to take part, coming up with ten keepie-uppies of the toilet roll without letting it touch the ground.
|
#NananaChallengeAtHome
Dancing is a big thing for many La Liga stars, and Real Betis defender Marc Bartra has gone as far as making it the basis of a challenge with his partner.
Think you could you follow these dance steps as a couple to a rhythm?