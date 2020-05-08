Coronavirus in sport: La Liga will not resume on June 20

Bengaluru, May 8: La Liga has refused to confirm rumours that the Spanish football season will resume on June 20 after being halted for more than three months due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
All organised football in Spain was suspended in March, along with most leagues and sporting competitions around the world.
Clubs in Spain's top two divisions held obligatory testing for players and many teams including champions and leaders Barcelona and Leganes, who are 19th in the table, are due to begin individual training.
Germany's Bundesliga announced that it will resume action on May 16, making it the first of Europe's top five leagues to resume action.
That fuelled speculation that La Liga will also resume soon, possibly on June 20 with Leganes coach Javier Aguirre's giving an interview in that direction.
However La Liga refused to confirm the rumours.
"There're no confirmed dates to return to competition," a La Liga spokesman was quoted as saying by Reuters international news agency.
"We'll begin training sessions and then wait for the government's decision about the established dates. Our intention is to return to competition in June as long as the government decides it's ok to do so."
Recently, speaking to Mexican website Marca Claro, Aguirre had said he had been given details of when the campaign would start again and had been informed the season would conclude before the end of July.
"We now have a start date for the league, we begin on June 20 and finish officially on July 26. We'll play 11 rounds of matches on Saturdays and Sundays and Wednesdays and Thursdays," said Aguirre.
