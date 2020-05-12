Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Premier League hoping to finish season with 'home and away' games

By Nicholas Mcgee

London, May 12: The Premier League hopes for the season to be completed with games played home and away, rather than at neutral venues, if the campaign resumes next month.

Having been suspended since March, the Premier League is committed to finishing the season, with all 20 clubs behind playing the remaining games.

However, the bottom six clubs are believed to be against plans to do so at neutral venues, believing it would put clubs fighting relegation at a competitive disadvantage.

The British government published its plans for exiting lockdown on Monday (May 11), when the Premier League held a virtual meeting regarding its Project Restart plans.

Chief executive Richard Masters revealed the league had listened to those clubs who wish to play games home and away rather than at neutral sites.

June 1 earliest possible return for professional sport in England

He said: "Everybody would prefer to play home and away if at all possible

"It's clear to see that some clubs feel more strongly about that than others. It is an ongoing dialogue and we've been talking to the authorities about the conditions in which we could get the Premier League back up and running and taking all that advice on board.

"We are working flat out to create a responsible, safe, and deliverable model to complete the season.

"No decisions will be made until after we have talked to players and managers and those meetings are scheduled for later this week."

Masters did, though, reveal that the prospect of bringing the season to a close without completing the games was discussed.

"It was the first time we discussed curtailment - it's still our aim to finish the season, obviously, but it's important to discuss all the options with our clubs," Masters added.

"What I can say is that all of the talk was about finishing the season. No conclusions were reached on any other models. Those are future conversations we may need to have."

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue