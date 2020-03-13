Football
Coronavirus: Premier League season put on hold till April 3

By
Premier League
The Premier League has taken decisive action by postponing all matches until April 3.

Bengaluru, March 13: The Premier League and EFL have taken decisive action by postponing all matches up to and including April 3 due to the coronavirus scare.

"Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time," Premier League announced on their website.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."

"Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League's aim to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate," the statement added.

(With Premier League inputs)

Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 17:02 [IST]
