Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus in sport: Xavi donates generously to Barcelona clinic

By
Xavi Hernandez
Xavi Hernandez had made a generous contribution to the clinic to combat coronavirus.

Bengaluru, April 6: Spanish World Cup-winner legend Xavi Hernandez and his wife Nuria Cunillera have donated $1.08m to Barcelona's Hospital Clinic to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Xavi, who currently coaches Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd had a trophy-laden career at the Camp Nou, where he spent almost two decades.

The 40-year-old joins Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol among the sports stars to have donated or led fundraising campaigns to help combat the deadly virus.

"Xavi Hernandez and Nuria Cunillera have made a donation of one million euros to the clinic to face up to COVID-19. Thanks a lot for your help and support... All together, we will get there," the hospital tweeted.

"Nuria and I, we support the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona's fight against the coronavirus. Thanks to the donations they are receiving, the hospital has acquired equipment for patients and healthcare professionals," Xavi said in a video tweeted by Hospital Clinic.

The 2010 World Cup-winner and two-time Euro Cup champion had recently turned down an approach from Barcelona in January after the club sacked Ernesto Valverde.

Xavi rejected Barcelona offer

Coronavirus-related deaths have been on on the increase in Spain, which is under a near-total lockdown.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More XAVI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
UEFA hasn't set any deadline
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 12:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue