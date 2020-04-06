Coronavirus in sport: Xavi donates generously to Barcelona clinic

Bengaluru, April 6: Spanish World Cup-winner legend Xavi Hernandez and his wife Nuria Cunillera have donated $1.08m to Barcelona's Hospital Clinic to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Xavi, who currently coaches Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd had a trophy-laden career at the Camp Nou, where he spent almost two decades.
The 40-year-old joins Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol among the sports stars to have donated or led fundraising campaigns to help combat the deadly virus.
"Xavi Hernandez and Nuria Cunillera have made a donation of one million euros to the clinic to face up to COVID-19. Thanks a lot for your help and support... All together, we will get there," the hospital tweeted.
"Nuria and I, we support the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona's fight against the coronavirus. Thanks to the donations they are receiving, the hospital has acquired equipment for patients and healthcare professionals," Xavi said in a video tweeted by Hospital Clinic.
Xavi Hernandez i Núria Cunillera han fet una donació d'1M d'€ al #CLÍNIC per fer front a la #COVID19. Moltes gràcies per la vostra aportació i suport al projecte #RespostaCoronavirus.— Hospital CLÍNIC (@hospitalclinic) April 4, 2020
👉https://t.co/1RyUhDONsJ
Entre tots ho aconseguirem! 🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/WQZYrX0YJu
The 2010 World Cup-winner and two-time Euro Cup champion had recently turned down an approach from Barcelona in January after the club sacked Ernesto Valverde.
Coronavirus-related deaths have been on on the increase in Spain, which is under a near-total lockdown.
(With inputs from Agencies)