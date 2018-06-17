FIFA World Cup 2018: Diego Costa supports under fire De Gea

Moscow, June 17: Spain striker Diego Costa has come to the defence of his compatriot David de Gea in the aftermath of the goalkeeper's howler against Portugal on Friday (June 15) night that cost them Portugal's second goal.
The Manchester United stopper allowed a tame effort from Cristiano Ronaldo to slip between his hands, which eventually proved costly for Spain as the game finished as a stalemate.
It was a horror moment for de Gea, whose blushes were somewhat saved by an incredible goal from Nacho and an excellent brace from Costa although, the game did eventually end 3-3 as Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be an unstoppable force.
Costa, who pulled Spain level twice during the match with his goals, has jumped to the aid of his nation's first choice keeper, admitting that sometimes players have off days.
"De Gea is a goalkeeper, because of a failure like today's, we are not going to doubt him, a family is like that, you have to trust and support yourself, yesterday I was bad and today I can be a little better. it's like that."
Spain vs Portugal was the headliner game in the group stage of the World Cup and the neutrals had nothing but entertainment from the game.
Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick show began in the third minute, when Nacho tripped the attacker in the box, giving away a penalty. Ronaldo doesn't miss from 12 yards, and there was nothing de Gea could've done about it.
It was then Costa who managed the equaliser, a goal which seemed to come from nothing, before de Gea's infamous mistake. Again, Costa found an equaliser when getting onto the end of a Sergio Busquets cross, and Nacho made it 3-2 shortly after.
However, when everything seemed all but finished, Ronaldo scored once again with a brilliant free kick from 25 yards out to earn his country one valuable point.
De Gea's club manager Jose Mourinho has also defended his number one keeper as he told The Russia Today: "It's my boy, it hurts me to say but he knows it's a bad mistake.
"It's a mistake he doesn't make with us, United - player of the season, fantastic performances. But that happens to the best.
"The good thing with the best is that in the next match he will be there - not afraid, confident to go and ready to help his team."
