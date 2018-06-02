Football

I don't have to talk to Cristiano – Santos letting Ronaldo enjoy holiday

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo
Lisbon, June 2: Portugal coach Fernando Santos insisted he had no need to call Cristiano Ronaldo, instead opting to let his star enjoy a deserved break before the World Cup.

After a long campaign with Real Madrid that included a third straight Champions League title, Ronaldo is on holiday ahead of Russia 2018.

Santos said he had no plans to make contact with the 33-year-old superstar, hoping the forward returns in good condition.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is on holiday," he said.

"I won't bother Cristiano by calling him, after a spell where he's put in so much effort and is tired. I don't have to talk with Cristiano.

"Hopefully he can have a great holiday and he can come back in good condition. That's the important thing."

Portugal face Belgium and Algeria in friendlies before their World Cup opener against Spain June 15.

Santos' men will also meet Morocco and Iran in Group B.

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
