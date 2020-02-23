Football
Ronaldo matches Batistuta and Quagliarella in Serie A record books

By Patric Ridge
Ronaldo

Turin, February 23: Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella in the Serie A record books after scoring in an 11th successive league game.

Ronaldo, on his 1000th professional appearance, put Juventus ahead after 39 minutes of Saturday's clash with SPAL, tucking in from Juan Cuadrado's cross.

The goal took 35-year-old Ronaldo level with Fiorentina icon Batistuta and Sampdoria star Quagliarella, both of whom had previously scored at least once in 11 straight Serie A matches.

While Batistuta achieved the feat in the 1994-95 campaign, Quagliarella – also aged 35 at the time – did so last season.

Neither player could make it 12 games on the run, however, meaning Ronaldo will have the chance to set a new record when Juve face Inter in a crucial match in the title race on Sunday (March 1).

IND 165, 47/1 (20.0) vs NZL 348
Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 0:10 [IST]
