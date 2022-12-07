Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

The
2018
World
Cup
runners-up,
Croatia
are
set
to
take
on
tournament
favorites
Brazil
in
a
high-voltage
quarterfinal
clash
next.
Tite’s
side
looks
like
they
are
approaching
their
best
form
following
a
thumping
4-0
victory
over
South
Korea
in
the
round
of
16.
Croatia
on
the
other
hand,
managed
a
hard-fought
win
against
Japan
only
to
secure
a
place
in
the
next
stage
following
a
win
in
a
penalty
shoot-out.
Considering the form, the Selecao are looking like a favorite. However, they have not fared well recently against European sides in the knockout stages of this competition, with all of their five exits from the World Cup since 1990 coming from European outfits.
Croatia have hardly shown any vintage display this World Cup, however, they tend to raise their game against the bigger teams and the game against Brazil could see a lot of improvements from their end.
Here
is
a
look
at
all
you
need
to
know
about
Croatia
vs
Brazil:
Date: 9th December 2022
Time: 8:30 PM (IST)
Venue:
Education
City
Stadium
TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD
Live
streaming:
JioCinema
(App
&
Website)
Croatia vs Brazil Key Players to Watch:
Croatia:
While
Dejan
Lovren
and
Josko
Gvardiol
are
likely
to
be
busy
in
the
Croatia
backline,
their
main
threat
upfront
will
be
Ivan
Perisic
and
Andrej
Kramarc.
Both
the
attacker's
performances
could
decide
the
fate
of
the
game.
Brazil: Richarlison has been in massive form in this World Cup and his contribution could once again be the key. He has been consistent in front of goal at this tournament with three goals to his name and his involvement in this game could be the deciding factor.