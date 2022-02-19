Football
Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea: In-form Ziyech snatches late win

By Tom Webber

London, Feb. 19: Hakim Ziyech was on target once again in the Premier League with a last-gasp volley to clinch a 1-0 victory for Chelsea over Crystal Palace.

By steering Marcos Alonso's deep cross past substitute Jack Butland in the 89th minute, Ziyech scored for the third straight league game and secured an important three points.

1
2210524

The Blues looked to be heading back down to earth with a bump a week on from winning the Club World Cup for the first time in their history, with Antonio Rudiger and N'Golo Kante thwarted in the first half.

Palace came out fighting in the second period but were eventually undone by a composed finish from Ziyech, with Chelsea establishing an eight-point advantage over top-four chasing West Ham and Arsenal.

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 22:30 [IST]
