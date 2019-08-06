Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Crystal Palace sign former Chelsea captain Cahill

By Opta
Gary Cahill signed a two-year contract with Crystal Palace
Gary Cahill signed a two-year contract with Crystal Palace

London, August 6: Crystal Palace have signed Gary Cahill on a two-year contract to bolster their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

The former Chelsea captain left Stamford Bridge last season having fallen out of favour with then-boss Maurizio Sarri.

It marked a low-key and ill-fitting end to seven-and-a-half decorated years at Stamford Bridge, where Cahill lifted every major honour in English football.

He also played the full 120 minutes before the Blues beat Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final on penalties and won the Europa League for a second time last season.

Capped 61 times by England, Cahill was a regular for his country during the tenure of Eagles manager Roy Hodgson.

“I'm hungry to prolong my career as long as I possibly can," the 33-year-old said.

"I feel like I’m in great shape and whoever I play for, I'd like to think that I give it 110 per cent and leave everything out there - so hopefully that will be good enough for the manager, my team-mates and also the fans."

Hodgson has lost right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United in a £50million deal and speculation over the future of star winger Wilfried Zaha remains.

Cahill is the third incoming of the transfer window at Selhurst Park, following Jordan Ayew and Stephen Henderson.

"I'm delighted that Gary has joined us," Hodgson said. "He’s a fantastic footballer who brings a wealth of international and Premier League experience.

"Having worked alongside Gary during my time as England manager, I know that he is going to be a valuable asset and I'm so happy to be working with him again."

Palace open their Premier League campaign at home to reported Zaha suitors Everton.

More GARY CAHILL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue