Crystal Palace want Arsenal's Jack Wilshere

London, Nov 10: Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly leading the chart of former England coach Roy Hodgson's new signing at Crystal Palace as the struggling Crystal Palace looks for January reinforcements, according to Telegraph.
The 25-year-old has battled injuries for the last couple of seasons and is also sidelined for the start of this new season after he broke his leg last year.
However, the 25-year-old has come back from the injury to participate in the training ground for the last two months and the England midfielder has been gaining great support in his mission to return to the Arsenal first team after presenting some great performance in the Europa League and Carabao Cup up until now.
However, Wilshere's future at the Emirates is still unclear as Wenger is still seemed not too reliant on the midfielder and The 25-year-old has been limited to only two Premier League appearances this terms.
And now according to reports, his former England coach Roy Hodgson is ready to take the midfielder either on loan or on a permanent basis.
The Eagles are struggling at the relegation zone in the table, with only one win and one draw from 11 matches and Hodgson reportedly has targetted the mifielder to strengthen the squad as he believes the Arsenal star has the creative quality his side needs to climb out of the bottom three in the Premier League.
Wilshere also earlier attracted interests from clubs like Sampdoria and West Ham United in this Summer, but the player hinted that he wants to remain at the club where he has been since the age of nine.
With so much less game time at his boyhood club and with World Cup on the horizon, it is highly unlikely the midfielder will get a chance to showcase his potential at the Emirates in the coming days.
Many reports have earlier suggested that Arsenal are keen to tie Wilshere down to a new and improved contract at the club who has only one year left on his contract. But now after encouraging words from Three Lions head coach, who claimed that Wilshere still has a future in England.
To keep his World Cup hope alive, the 25-year-old will surely consider his options in the upcoming January window and Hodgson, under whom Wilshere had a bright England career, is now looked to be ahead of all the other clubs.