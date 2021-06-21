Czech Republic vs England, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, Head to Head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 21: Czech Republic have been the surprise package of the Euro 2020 and will now face England in the final game of the group stage with top spot up for grabs in Group D at the Wembley stadium in London.
Jaroslav Silhavy's boys have been pretty impressive so far in the European Championship and currently lead the group with four points thanks to a greater goal difference compared to England.
Czech Republic started their Euro campaign with a 2-0 win against Scotland and then secured a 1-1 draw against World Cup runners up Croatia and are well-placed to advance to the knockout stages for just the fourth time as an independent nation.
England, on the contrary, have flattered to deceive so far in the tournament. They did manage a 1-0 win against Croatia on matchday one but never looked in conrol of the game and were lucky that Croatia were even worse.
On matchday two, they were held to a 0-0 draw by neighbours Scotland. In fact, Scotland were, by some distance, the better of the two teams and the Three Lions were lucky to earn a point. Czech Republic can prove to be a tricky opponent for England with the momentum they are in.
Czech Republic vs England Head to head record
The two teams have collided just four times in the past and England have won on two occasions while Czech Republic have recorded one win.
However, in the most recent meeting between the two countries, Czech Republic won 2-1 with Jakub Brabec and Zdenek Ondrasek finding the back of the net for the Czechs while Harry Kane scored one for England.
Czech Republic vs England Key players
Czekh Republic - Patrik Schick
Patrik Schick, along with Cristiano Ronaldo, is leading the scoring charts in the Euros so far with three goals to his name. The Bayer Leverkusen forward will pose the biggest threat to the English defence.
England - Harry Kane
England have been far from impressive so far in the Euros and the same is the case for their star skipper Kane. The 27-year-old is not only yet to open his account in the tournament, but has also struggled to make any kind of impression up front.
Czech Republic vs England Probable Line-ups
Czekh Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Kalas, Ondrej Celustka, Jan Boril; Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral; Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick
England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish; Harry Kane
Kick off time in India and how to watch
Date: June 23 (Wednesday) 2021
Time: 12:30 AM IST
TV Channels: Sony Ten 2SD and Sony TEN 2HD (English)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV and Jio TV