Blind 'feeling well' and set for tests after health scare in Ajax friendly

Amsterdam, August 26: Ajax defender Daley Blind is "feeling well" and will undergo further tests following a health scare on Tuesday (August 25), his club have confirmed.
The former Manchester United defender is said to have collapsed before being substituted during a friendly match with Hertha Berlin.
Blind was fitted with a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator, a device that monitors and regulates his heart rhythm, after being diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation following a Champions League game with Valencia last December.
Ajax issued a statement via Twitter on Wednesday (August 26), saying: "Daley Blind was forced to leave the pitch during Ajax - Hertha BSC.
Daley Blind viel gisteren tijdens Ajax – Hertha BSC uit. Hij voelt zich naar omstandigheden goed en was vanochtend op Sportcomplex de Toekomst. Hij wordt nader onderzocht en wacht de uitslagen van deze onderzoeken af voordat hij de training weer hervat.
"The central defender is feeling well, given the circumstances, and was at Sportpark de Toekomst this morning. He will undergo further examinations and await the results of these tests before resuming training."
Netherlands international Blind rejoined Ajax, where he began his career, in 2018 after spending four years with United.
Ajax are due to begin their Eredivisie season on September 13. The 2019-20 campaign was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic before being declared void a month later.
