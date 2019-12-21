Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Daley Blind diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle

By Christopher Devine
Daley Blind
Daley Blind insists he is "feeling good" and is "trying to come back as soon as possible" after he was diagnosed with a heart problem.

Amsterdam, December 21: Netherlands international Daley Blind has been diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle, Ajax have announced.

The former Manchester United defender suffered from dizziness in Ajax's UEFA Champions League defeat against Valencia on December 10.

Although Blind completed that game, he has not played since and was last week ruled out of his club's remaining matches in 2019.

Ajax have now confirmed Blind will remain in Amsterdam to continue his recovery when the team travels to Qatar for a mid-season training camp.

"Daley Blind has been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation," read a statement from the Dutch champions. "The central defender has undergone extensive medical examination in recent days, following the dizziness that briefly bothered him during the Ajax – Valencia match.

"It was then decided to place a subcutaneous ICD on Blind, a device that is applied under the skin. As a result of this operation, which took place yesterday , the 29-year-old international will not start the training camp at the beginning of January but will continue to work on his recovery in Amsterdam."

The severity of Blind's condition has not been revealed, but the player said he was "feeling good" in a video posted on Twitter shortly after Ajax's announcement.

"First of all, I want to thank you guys for all the messages you sent me. I really appreciate it and it helped me, so very kind and thank you for that," said Blind.

"Second, Ajax just posted an update online about my condition. The most important thing is that I'm feeling good at the moment and I'm trying to come back as soon as possible.

"Again, thank you for everything and I'll see you guys soon."

More DALEY BLIND News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: AVL 1 - 3 SOU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 18:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue