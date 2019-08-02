Football
Dani Alves joins Sao Paulo after PSG exit

By
Dani Alves
Dani Alves has signed a contract with Brazilian giants Sao Paulo until December 2022.

Paris, August 2: Sao Paulo have confirmed the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain full-back and Brazil star Dani Alves.

Alves has signed a contract with Brazilian giants Sao Paulo until December 2022, it was announced on Thursday.

The 36-year-old – who moved to Europe via Sevilla from Bahia in 2002 – was a free agent following his PSG departure after two years with the Ligue 1 champions.

Alves had been linked to former club Barcelona and the Premier League, however, the veteran has opted to return home to Brazil as he eyes the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Daniel Alves is the embodiment of what this management envisions for Sao Paulo – one of the leading players in the world and recognised for his immense professionalism, his fierce determination and his endless thirst for titles and victories," club president Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva said in a statement.

"He is also a socially engaged citizen and passionate about our country. Sao Paulo, therefore, wins on every possible front.

"One day I told Daniel that he would come to play at Sao Paulo, his heart club. Today I have the immense joy and pride to have kept that promise."

Alves captained Brazil to Copa America glory on home soil in July – taking his career haul to 40 trophies.

Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 5:40 [IST]
