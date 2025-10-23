Football Danny Rohl Utilises Champions League Experience As Rangers Prepare For Europa League Match Danny Rohl is set to lead Rangers in the Europa League, drawing on his Champions League experience. He aims to uplift team morale and implement a clear strategy for success after a challenging start. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

Danny Rohl is set to lead Rangers in his first match as head coach in the Europa League against Brann in Norway. The team aims to revive their European journey after two initial defeats under former manager Russell Martin. Rohl, who has a Champions League winners medal from his time with Bayern Munich, hopes to bring his experience to the Scottish club.

Rangers have struggled this season, winning only five out of 18 matches across all competitions. They also faced an early exit from the Champions League play-offs against Club Brugge. Despite these setbacks, Rohl is optimistic about the future, having observed a positive change in the team's morale during recent training sessions.

The upcoming match marks Rangers' fifth encounter with a Norwegian team in European competitions. Impressively, they have never lost or conceded a goal in these meetings, with their last game being a 2-0 victory over Molde in 2006. This history provides some encouragement as they prepare for Thursday's clash.

Rohl's tenure at Bayern Munich as assistant head coach under Hansi Flick saw him gain valuable insights into winning at the highest level. Reflecting on that period, he said, "It was amazing. I learned a lot in this time about the mindset, and I think this is exactly what we need in our club." He emphasised the importance of hard work and having a clear direction for success.

Rohl believes that instilling confidence and clarity in gameplay can significantly impact performance. "When I work with different players, even if it's big, big players, they need to believe," he stated. He stressed that understanding it's not just about individual quality but teamwork is crucial for progress.

The new manager has quickly assessed his squad and feels encouraged by their response. "I met all the players, and when I speak with them, I see a smile again on their faces," Rohl noted. This renewed positivity is vital as they aim to transform past disappointments into motivation for future success.

As Rohl prepares for his debut match with Rangers in Europe, he acknowledges the challenge but remains eager to begin this new chapter. "It's not normal that you start straight with a European game in a new club," he remarked, expressing anticipation for what lies ahead.