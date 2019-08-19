Football
David Luiz: Ambition the reason for leaving Chelsea

By Opta
David Luiz
After learning of Frank Lampard's

London, August 19: Arsenal defender David Luiz says he left Chelsea to escape his comfort zone following a "real honest conversation" with Frank Lampard.

The Brazilian moved across London for a reported £8million fee on the deadline day.

His guaranteed starting spot under Maurizio Sarri became less secure with Lampard's return to Stamford Bridge and the former team-mates agreed to part ways.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery looks to have bigger plans in mind for the 32-year-old and handed him a debut in the recent 2-1 home win over Burnley.

"I am a guy with ambition and that is why I moved," David Luiz said.

"This is what gives me oxygen and gives me motivation and also to really enjoy this moment.

"But I like a new challenge and new things in my life.

"I am trying to be first honest with my heart and honest in the way that I try to feel new things."

After two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, David Luiz returned to Chelsea for a second stint in 2016 and went on to win the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League.

"Everyone knows I was so happy at Chelsea and won many trophies there," he said.

"I had a real honest conversation with Lamps, and Lamps had different ideas for his plans for the year.

"So the best way for me to respect the club where I can was to move on and try to do a new challenge and give him the opportunity to do his job.

"I am so happy here as since the first day I felt welcome.

"This is a big club and I want to be here and see it shine – on the pitch and outside."

Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
